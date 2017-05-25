Deputies cracking down on seat belt violations

Click it or ticket!

The Memorial Day holiday marks the beginning of a push to make drivers fasten their seat belts while they're out on the roads. From May 22 to June 4, Richland County deputies will be out in full force, cracking down on seat belt violations and issuing citations to anyone caught traveling without a buckled seat belt.

Deputies say it's not always pleasant, even when you're trying to save someone's life.

"Everybody's in a hurry," said Deputy Jason Shoemaker.

And often times, they don't buckle their seat belts, which is why Shoemaker will remind people. By law, he can't just pull people over for not wearing a seat belt, but trust he's looking for an opportunity to talk to drivers about it.

"I'm basically looking for any kind of equipment or speeding violation," he said.

Some are thankful for the reminder.

"I think it's a good thing. I was in an accident where I wasn't wearing my seat belt and luckily I didn't get hurt but it could have been really bad," said Stephanie Vidra.

Some people believe the habit should start at a young age.

"I always wear mine and I've always taught all my kids to too. You know the minute they get in the car when they were small, they'd put those seat belts on," said Bonnie Herman.

A simple click that could end up saving multiple lives.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports that from 2011 to 2015, nearly 64,000 lives were saved when seat belts were worn during accidents.

