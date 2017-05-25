Jacqueline McCray's editorial: National Foster Care Month

Hello, I'm Jacqueline McCray, Deputy Director of the Cuyahoga County Division of Children and Family Services.

May is National Foster Care Month. It's a time when we raise awareness of the need for loving, committed foster parents in our communities.

We've seen an increase in the number of children who need to come into our custody -- children who have been abused, neglected, or have needs that their parent just couldn't meet. Some would point to the opioid epidemic, but that is just part of the problem. We're also seeing the effects of domestic violence, mental health problems, and substance abuse.

No matter what the circumstances of their families, all children deserve to have a safe, loving, and supportive home. That's why we are asking for your help. Please consider becoming a foster parent. You can be married or single, straight or gay, new parents or empty nesters. What matters most is that you are willing to open your heart and home to a child who needs you. If you feel moved to comfort a frightened child or are able to become the home for siblings who need to stay together, then we need you.

Please contact our foster and adoption recruitment line at 216-881-5775 or go online at CFS.CUYAHOGACOUNTY.US.

Thank you.

