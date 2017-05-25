Lake County Sheriff's Office looking for missing autistic teen

The Lake County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to help them find a missing teenager. His name is Daryl Edwards, he's listed at 5'6", 110 lbs.

He is missing from his home in Concord Township since around 6 p.m. of May 24. Edwards is visiting the area from out of state and is unfamiliar with the area, he is autistic.

Investigators are asking if you see him or have any information, please contact the Lake County Sheriff's Office at 440-350-2794.

