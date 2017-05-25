Cedar Point's new waterpark includes swim-up bar - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Cedar Point's new waterpark includes swim-up bar

Cedar Shores in Sandusky. (Source: WOIO) Cedar Shores in Sandusky. (Source: WOIO)
SANDUSKY, OH (WOIO) -

Cedar Points new Cedar Shores Waterpark opens Memorial Day weekend.

The 18-acre waterpark features 17 attractions, including a swim-up bar.

  • Breakwater Bay
  • Cedar Creek
  • Crosscurrent
  • Great Lakes Cove
  • Lake Erie Nor'easter
  • Lakeslide Landing
  • Lemmy's Lagoon
  • Lily Pad Walk
  • Perch Plunge
  • Point Plummet
  • Portside Plunge
  • Riptide Raceway
  • Runaway Rapids
  • SplasH20
  • Storm Surge
  • Waterin' Hole
  • Wild Walleye

