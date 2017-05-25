Friend of murdered Lakewood woman, husband bought shovel the day she disappeared

Ammar Sami, a man described as a friend of Fahad Mohammed Saeed, was sentenced Thursday to a year-and-a-half in prison for obstructing justice.

Sami, of North Olmsted, pleaded guilty earlier this month to providing false information to Lakewood police and the F.B.I .while they were investigating the disappearance of Saeed's ex-wife, Roaa Al-Dhannoon.

Also in court, prosecutors presented surveillance pictures from a Walmart that shows Sami and Fahad Saeed walking out carrying a shovel on Oct. 16, 2016, the same day Al-Dhannoon went missing.

Al-Dhannon's remains were found in a container in a wooded area in Brooklyn on May 15. Saeed was indicted last week on murder and other charges connected to her disappearance.

He is being held on a $2 million bond and will be back in court on June 5.

