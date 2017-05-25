Ryan is the Plinko hero you need today

Source: The Price Is Right, Facebook

On May 25, a man named Ryan Belz broke the Plinko record.

It all went down Thursday, according to the show's Facebook page.

He earned $31,500 while playing the game, and the man (as well as the crowd) went bonkers.

They went ballistic -- think Double Live Gonzo, Intensities in Ten Cities, Live at Budokan.

Cats and dogs living together -- it was mass hysteria.

You'll see below that Ryan is a lovable protagonist, one that quickly had the crowd chanting his name as he kept dropping Plinkos into the big money Plinkos (or whatever the discs and slots are officially called).

