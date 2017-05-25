Type of office chair recalled because of fall hazard

The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission has issued a recall for office chairs by Leggett & Platt because of a fall hazard.

The commission says seat slider bolts and push nuts can disconnect and fall from the chair, which could cause the seat to detach from the chair, posing a fall hazard to consumers.

To learn more, click or tap here.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.