Type of office chair recalled because of fall hazard

DOWNTOWN CLEVELAND, OH

The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission has issued a recall for office chairs by Leggett & Platt because of a fall hazard.

The commission says seat slider bolts and push nuts can disconnect and fall from the chair, which could cause the seat to detach from the chair, posing a fall hazard to consumers.

