Romona's Kids: Students raise money for charity with friendly lemonade stand competition

There might be a future Bill or Melinda Gates right here in Northeast Ohio.

We're talking about business leaders who are also known for their charitable work.

Students from Ruffing Montessori School’s Young Entrepreneur’s Club in Rocky River recently had a friendly lemonade stand competition to raise money for charity.

“We also do things like investing and figuring out how we’re going to do the stand,” said Cutler Hudak. “We have tip jars that say Cavs and Golden State on them.”

Half will be donated to Smiles for Sophie, said Elsa Antonetti.

"She’s a girl who had brain cancer and died from it and so we wanted to raise money for her foundation," Antonetti said.

It didn’t take long for the “Lemons From Heaven” team to attract customers at Crocker Park in Westlake.

“We’re doing really well, we’re almost out of cupcakes, we just have four more left,” said Christopher Reef.

Meanwhile at Dean’s Greenhouse, another team was raising money for Welcome House, and learning some great lessons.

“They’re sick kids in the hospital and we just want them to feel happy,” said Isa Iditoiu.

