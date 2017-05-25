Family searches for answers two years after teen killed in hit-and-run

A grieving family has searched for answers the past two years after 14-year-old Chelsea Hill was killed in a hit and run on Memorial Day. Her case is still unsolved, but they won't give up their fight.

Anette Hill made her way Thursday to the Cleveland intersection where her daughter Chelsea lost her life. May 25 marks two years to the day Chelsea died.

"Just let me and my family get justice for Chelsea, my 14-year-old daughter I will never see again, I will never be able to hold again," she said,

crying.

Anette Hill knows nothing can bring her daughter back.

"You can just look at that picture, but that picture don't come close to being able to hold your child and talk to your child, and your child talking back," she said.

But she also can't live without knowing what happened around 1 a.m. on Memorial Day 2015.

"I know if that person got a heart and soul, and a conscience, it's got to be bothering them. And there's somebody out there that knows something," Hill said.

Cleveland police released surveillance video of the car they say hit Chelsea at Carnegie Avenue and East 40th Street. It was a 2000 or newer dark colored high-end vehicle that had damage to the front right end.

That video hasn't cracked the case.

Two years after losing her, Chelsea's large family passed out fliers, hoping to reach the right person.

"We have a lot of people that were riding past her the night she was lying in the middle of 40th. Where are you guys? Please come forward, let us

know something please," said Chelsea's sister Annette Rucker.

She says she thinks about Chelsea every day. She has a simple message to the person who cut her life short.

"We already have forgiven you, but just please come forward. We know it was an accident. Please just turn yourself in, we forgive you," Rucker said.

Cleveland police also collected debris from the car that hit Chelsea -- that included its serial number -- but they still have no leads. Crimestoppers is offering a $50,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest.

You can call Cleveland police with any information at 216-623-5290.

