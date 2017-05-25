The Cleveland Cavaliers are going back to the NBA Finals

The Cleveland Cavaliers are headed back to the NBA Finals.

Game 1 will be played in California on June 1.

This is the third consecutive year the Cavs and Golden State Warriors have faced off in the championship.

The Cavs defeated the Boston Celtics 135-102 in Game 5 on Thursday to become Eastern Conference champions.

LeBron James passed Michael Jordan on the NBA's career playoff points list Thursday. James is heading to his seventh-straight NBA Finals.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.