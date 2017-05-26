It's a 'three-match,' Cavs to face Warriors for 3rd time in Finals

The moment we've all been waiting for is finally here. The Cleveland Cavs completed their run through the Eastern Conference Thursday night and are now set up for a rematch, or a "three-match," against the Golden State Warriors for the third year in a row.

A depleted Cavs team lost to the Warriors in the 2015 NBA Finals, but they came back the next year and defeated the Warriors in Game 7 for an unforgettable championship run.

Game 1 - Thursday, June 1. Cleveland at Golden State, 9 p.m.

Game 2 - Sunday, June 4. Cleveland at Golden State, 8 p.m.

Game 3 - Wednesday, June 7. Golden State at Cleveland, 9 p.m.

Game 4 - Friday, June 9. Golden State at Cleveland, 9 p.m.

Game 5 - Monday, June 12. Cleveland at Golden State, 9 p.m. (Games 5-7 if necessary)

Game 6 - Thursday, June 15. Golden State at Cleveland, 9 p.m.

Game 7 - Sunday, June 18. Cleveland at Golden State.

During the 2016-17 regular season, the Cavs and Warriors split the season series, each winning one game against each other.

