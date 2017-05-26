Firefighters battle early morning house fire on Cleveland's east side

The Cleveland Fire Department responded to a house fire early Friday morning.

The incident was first reported at approximately 6:15 a.m. near the intersection of East 103rd Street and Kinsman Road.

#Cleveland Firefighters working to tackle a house on fire. 3200 block of E. 103 — CLE Firefighters-L93 (@Cleveland_FFs) May 26, 2017

According to the Cleveland Fire Department, the home was occupied when the fire started, but everyone made it out safely.

There are no injuries reported at this time.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

