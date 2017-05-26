Cavaliers vs Warriors: How to watch Game 1 online, TV

It's set. The trilogy is here. Game 1 of the 2017 NBA Finals between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors tips off Thursday, June 1.

Here's how to watch:

Warriors vs. Cavaliers

What: Game 1

When: Thursday, June 1, 9 p.m. ET

Where: Oakland, California

TV: ABC

Streaming: Watch ESPN

Rest of schedule:

Game 2: Sunday, June 4 at Golden State, 8 p.m. ET, ABC

Game 3: Wednesday, June 7 at Cleveland, 9 p.m. ET, ABC

Game 4: Friday, June 9 at Cleveland, 9 p.m. ET, ABC

Game 5*: Monday, June 12 at Golden State, 9 p.m. ET, ABC

Game 6*: Thursday, June 15 at Cleveland, 9 p.m. ET, ABC

Game 7*: Sunday, June 18 at Golden State, 8 p.m. ET, ABC

