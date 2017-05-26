OSHP investigating fatal crash in Richland County

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred in Troy Township on Saturday, May 20.

According to the OSHP, troopers responded to the intersection of Lexington-Springmill Road at Cockley Road in Richland County for a three vehicle crash.

Troopers say Donald Schaffer, 58, was driving a 2012 GMC Sierra when he crossed the double-yellow lines to avoid Amy Browning, 47, in a Saturn Ion.

Schaffer struck the Saturn, and also hit Billy Buckler, 54, head on. Buckler was taken to Ohio Health Mansfield, where he died from his injuries on May 25.

Browning, Schaffer, and two additional occupants in Buckler's car were also treated for injuries.

Seatbelts were used by all of the people in the crash, but troopers say Schaffer did not give the car in front of him enough room, which caused the crash.

