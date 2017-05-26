Fans line up early to get their hands on Cavs NBA Finals gear

Fans of the Cleveland Cavaliers lined up early outside of the Q Arena's gear shop for the newest Eastern Conference Championship and 2017 NBA Finals gear.

This year the is Cavs' third season in a row winning the ECF following Thursday night's clinching win against the Boston Celtics, and will now advance to the NBA Finals for a rematch against the Golden State Warriors.

Approximately two dozen people lined up outside of the Team Shop Friday morning for all of the championship hats and t-shirts, which opened at 8 a.m.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.