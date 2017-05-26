Finals tickets go on sale for Cavs/Warriors rematch

The Cleveland Cavaliers advanced to the 2017 NBA Finals for the third year in a row. They will be facing a familiar rival, the Golden State Warriors.

Game 1 of the series starts Thursday, June 1 in Oakland.

The series will not be in Cleveland until June 7 for Game 3, but a limited amount of tickets go on sale today at noon for Game 3 and Game 4 at the Q.

Wine & Gold United members are also given the opportunity for priority presale tickets.

Fans can also expect to be able to watch road games at official road game watch parties hosted at the Q.

Go to Cavs.com for more information.

