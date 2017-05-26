Neighbors building memorial park in Chardon to honor those killed in school shooting

The location for the park (Source: WOIO)

Neighbors in Chardon are coming together to build the Chardon Living Memorial Park.

Construction is set to be finished by the end of this year.

The memorial park is part of the community's response to Feb. 27, 2012 when three students were killed in a school shooting.

The park will feature a monument and plaques that will honor victims, survivors, first responders and sponsors. The park will also include a play area, fitness area, a picnic shelter and a half-mile trail.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.