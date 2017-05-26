Health and safety tips ahead of summer pool season

This Memorial Day weekend, we want to make sure you are safe if you visit a residential or public pool.

The leading cause of illness at swimming facilities right now is Cryptosporidium, which is linked to human feces.

If that contamination does happen, the pool should be cleared out right away, but that's not all you should be thinking about.

Some homeowner's association pools and public pools are slated to open this Memorial Day weekend.

Before you throw out the pool safety rope, there are some safety rules you need to know well before the kids make a splash.

First things first, check the water and make sure it's super clear.

Throughout the day, you should see the staff testing the water. Metropolitan Pools test commercial pools every two hours.

The Ohio Department of Health code says testing should occur every four hours if the public pool is in use.

Matt Spring, Director of Operations for Metropolitan Pool Services based in northeast Ohio says they used to test for chlorine, PH levels, calcium, and so much more.

"If you don't test thoroughly, you can possibly run into recreational water illness, bacteria growth, and people can get sick," said Spring.

There are also dangers you need to be aware of before you even pull out the swimsuits.

"If you are bringing a big group of kids to the pool, you should should have someone designated as their leader," said Kelsey Valine, Aquatic Instructor with Metropolitan Pool Services. "Someone that will watch them at all times while they are at the pool. if they are going to be at the pool for a long time you should probably switch out the person that's going to be watching them."

Here are some other safety tips:

Check life jackets

Beware if inner tubes

"Reach or throw, don't go"

"Reach or throw, don't go" is a technique that teaches kids to step-in and help someone struggling in the water.

If your child does see someone in the water, for example, your kids can use a pool noodle to reach or throw to help rescue someone.

Metropolitan Pools is looking for summer lifeguards, they will provide training.

