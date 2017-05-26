Cavs celebrate 3rd trip to NBA Finals, Derrick Williams gets bir - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Cavs celebrate 3rd trip to NBA Finals, Derrick Williams gets birthday wish

Posted by Tiffany Patterson, Digital Content Producer
Cleveland Cavaliers with Eastern Conference Finals trophy in Boston, MA. (Source: Facebook) Cleveland Cavaliers with Eastern Conference Finals trophy in Boston, MA. (Source: Facebook)
BOSTON, MA (WOIO) -

The Cleveland Cavaliers are headed to the NBA Finals, again!

For the third year in the row the Cavs clinched the Eastern Conference, this time in Game 5 against the Boston Celtics.

Obviously the players couldn't contain themselves, as reaction to their historic accomplishment poured in on social media.

Take a look below at how the teammates were feeling, and rightfully so:

Kevin Love posted the following message on Instagram: kevinlove Podium squad with the All Time Post Season Scoring Leader. Eastern Conference Champs X3!!!

A post shared by @kevinlove on

Thursday, just happened to be Forward, #3 Derrick Williams birthday.

Before the game he posted, dwxxiii A trip to the finals would make my 26th birthday a DREAM come true! #ECF #Cavs

A post shared by Derrick Williams (@dwxxiii) on

Eight hours later he followed up with this post: dwxxiii The best birthday present ever !! We going to the Ship !! #EcfChampions
#Cavs

A post shared by Derrick Williams (@dwxxiii) on

