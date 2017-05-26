Cavs celebrate 3rd trip to NBA Finals, Derrick Williams gets birthday wish

The Cleveland Cavaliers are headed to the NBA Finals, again!

For the third year in the row the Cavs clinched the Eastern Conference, this time in Game 5 against the Boston Celtics.

Obviously the players couldn't contain themselves, as reaction to their historic accomplishment poured in on social media.

Take a look below at how the teammates were feeling, and rightfully so:

Eastern Conference Champs once again! Let's go get the gold one Cleveland!!! #Finalsbelit pic.twitter.com/ptXo36DuWl — Iman Shumpert I (@imanshumpert) May 26, 2017

Kevin Love posted the following message on Instagram: kevinlove Podium squad with the All Time Post Season Scoring Leader. Eastern Conference Champs X3!!!

A post shared by @kevinlove on May 25, 2017 at 9:41pm PDT

Thursday, just happened to be Forward, #3 Derrick Williams birthday.

Before the game he posted, dwxxiii A trip to the finals would make my 26th birthday a DREAM come true! #ECF #Cavs

A post shared by Derrick Williams (@dwxxiii) on May 25, 2017 at 12:49pm PDT

Eight hours later he followed up with this post: dwxxiii The best birthday present ever !! We going to the Ship !! #EcfChampions

#Cavs

A post shared by Derrick Williams (@dwxxiii) on May 25, 2017 at 9:43pm PDT

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.