Cleveland Indians to honor Frank Robinson, MLB's first African-American manager

The Cavs aren't the only Cleveland sports team with a lot of excitement heading into the weekend.

The Cleveland Indians are hosting the division rival Kansas City Royals in an important home stand, which starts Friday.

Before Saturday's game, a ceremony will be held at Heritage Park to honor Frank Robinson. A statue will be unveiled for the former manager and player.

Robinson played for the Indians, as well as for Cincinnati and Baltimore. He later became Major League Baseball's first African-American manager in 1974.

During Robinson's playing career, he hit 586 home runs and was a 12-time All Star.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.