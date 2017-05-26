Painting depicting Tamir Rice shooting withdrawn over outcry

'Within 2 Seconds, the Shooting of Tamir Rice' by Tom Megalis (Source: Facebook)

PITTSBURGH (AP) - A painting depicting the fatal shooting of Tamir Rice, a 12-year-old black boy shot by police in 2014, has been withdrawn from a Pittsburgh arts festival after a social media outcry that the white artist was exploiting black pain.

The Post-Gazette reports artist Tom Megalis' painting "Within 2 Seconds, the Shooting of Tamir Rice" was among 54 works accepted into this year's Three Rivers Arts Festival, which runs June 2-11.

Before he delivered the work to the festival he posted an image of it on Facebook.

That's when the intense reactions started pouring in.

Megalis, who lives in Cleveland, says he was shocked by the response. He says his intention was to document his outrage.

Pittsburgh #traf1 & @TomMegalis about 2 make the same mistake. White artist painting of Tamir Rice murder, not okay. https://t.co/FwrPqFXeZF — PamelaHarbin (@PamelaHarbin) May 21, 2017

You need to remove the piece about #TamirRice by @TomMegalis & apologize. Well-intentioned or not it's insensitive, traumatic & triggering! https://t.co/ycsLoVxzWw — julie malice (@juliemallisart) May 21, 2017

#traf17 support's @TomMegalis and his colonizer painting of the murder of a black child #TamirRice — CMS (@CPghLove) May 26, 2017

The arts festival's website describes many of the works in the juried show as dealing with race, gender and social concerns.

