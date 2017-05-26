Things to do in northeast Ohio on Memorial Day

Memorial Day is observed on the last Monday of May each year, and is a day to honor those who died while serving in the US military.

The day usually marks the "unofficial" start of the summer season, with pools opening, cookouts, and warmer weather. There is no shortage of events and activities

Memorial Day events include:

Bay Village - Parade, 21-gun-salute, and patriotic music, starts at 8:45 a.m, starting at Huntington Park.

Bedford - Parade starts at 10:15 a.m. near City Hall.

Berea - Parade starts at 10:30 a.m. near City Hall.

Broadview Heights - Parade and ceremony at 9 a.m. at the Crossings Shopping Center.

Euclid - Memorial Day services start at Euclid and St. Paul's cemeteries. Parade starts at 7:45 a.m. on East 228th Street.

Fairview Park - Parade starts at 9 a.m. from the Corrigan Cracium Funeral Home.

Independence - Parade and cookout starts at 9 a.m.

Parma - Memorial event starts at 9:30 a.m. at City Hall.

Richmond Heights - Veteran's ceremony starts at 10 a.m. at Community Park Veterans Memoria.

Shaker Heights - Parade starts at 9 a.m. at City Hall.

Strongsville - Memorial Day service starts at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Church.

University Heights - 50th annual parade starts at 11 a.m. on Silsby Road.

Westlake - Parade starts at 10 a.m. at Sts. Peter & George Coptic Orthodox Church.

Mentor - Parade starts at 9:30 a.m. on Hopkins Road.

Painesville - Parade starts at 10 a.m. on Riverside Cemetery.

Wickliffe - Parade starts at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady Carmel Church.

Willoughby - Parade starts at 9:30 a.m. on Park Avenue.

Avon Lake - Parade starts at 10 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Park.

North Ridgeville - Parade starts at 9:45 a.m. on Center Ridge Road.

Brunswick - Parade and services start at 10 a.m. on Pearl Road.

Westfield - Parade and veteran's tribute starts at 11 a.m. at North Leroy Park.

Aurora - Parade and ceremony starts at 9:30 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Park.

Hudson - Parade starts at 10 a.m. on Milford Road.

Tallmadge - Parade and service start at 9:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Victory Church.

