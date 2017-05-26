Stand up against harmful healthcare cuts to Ohio

Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) joined with nearly 30 teachers, parents and students Friday at the Cleveland Teachers Union Local 279, 1228 Euclid Avenue Suite 600, to advocate for lawmakers to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

Brown joined Mary Moore, a special education teacher from Cleveland Metropolitan School District, to discuss the bill effects on schools such as, Wilson Elementary and various others in the Cleveland Metropolitan district.

Ohio schools would lose nearly $12 million a year under the bill that extends cuts to Medicaid as well.

CMSD would lose more than $500,000 annually to this bill.

Ohio schools are required by law to provide certain special education services to students, such as speech therapy, behavioral health services and specialized transportation. Schools rely on Medicaid reimbursements to cover the cost of many of those services.

