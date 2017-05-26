ESPN will be live at Hofbrauhaus during NBA finals

ESPN crews will be live at the Hofbrauhaus Cleveland during the NBA finals.

Cleveland Cavaliers will take on the Golden State Warriors for the third straight year. First game of the series is Thursday, June 1 in California. The first game in Cleveland will be Wednesday, June 7.

ESPN will be live from the Hofbrauhaus June 6 through June 9, from 10:00 a.m.-noon and 3:00 p.m.-4:00 p.m.

They will also be live from 7:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. on June 6 and June 7. Seating for the shows will begin about 1.5 hours before the programs start.

Hofbrauhaus will be open to the public and the restaurant encourages guests to come and show off their Cleveland and Cavaliers pride.

If the finals go beyond Game 4, ESPN will return to the restaurant from June 13 through June 16.

.@espn to shoot 3 LIVE shows from the @HofbrauhausCLE 6/6-9. First Take, The Jump & First Take at the NBA Finals. Seating 1.5 hrs b4 show — Jennifer Picciano (@jenpicciano) May 26, 2017

