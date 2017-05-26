Cavs NBA Finals Official Watch Party Tickets on sale Saturday

The 2016 NBA Champion Cleveland Cavaliers will host Official Watch Parties at Quicken Loans Arena for fans to watch Games 1 and 2 of the NBA Finals on Thursday, June 1, and Sunday, June 4 and you can get your tickets starting Saturday, May 27 at Noon.

The best-of-seven series tips off with Games 1 and 2 being played at Oracle Arena. Fans back home in Cleveland can continue to #DefendTheLand and positively impact the Cleveland community by watching the road playoff games at Quicken Loans Arena on the HUMONGOTRON video scoreboard.



Road Game 1 – Thursday, June 1st at 9:00 p.m.

Road Game 2 – Sunday, June 4th at 8:00 p.m.



Tickets for The Finals watch parties are $10.00 each, available at Northeast Ohio Discount Drug Mart locations, Cavs.com and the Quicken Loans Arena Box Office. There is a 6 ticket limit per person. Seating is general admission. Arena doors will open 90 minutes prior to tipoff.

All admission proceeds for the Official Road Game Watch Parties at The Q presented by Bud Light are being donated to Greater Cleveland Habitat for Humanity, to help continue and grow the fight against neighborhood blight in Cleveland and Cuyahoga County. During the 2015 and 2016 Cavs Playoff runs combined, the Road Game Watch Parties generated more than $1 million dollars from admissions that were donated to several local charitable and nonprofit organizations.

While catching the action live on the HUMONGOTRON video scoreboard, fans will enjoy a game-like experience with mock-player intros, HUMONGOTRON flames, entertainment team performances, Cavs mascots Sir C.C. and Moondog, programmed timeouts and exciting halftime acts. To make additional seating available to fans, the activities on the arena floor during previous watch parties will move to the arena’s main concourse.

Rest of schedule:

Game 3: Wednesday, June 7 at Cleveland, 9 p.m. ET, ABC

Game 4: Friday, June 9 at Cleveland, 9 p.m. ET, ABC

Game 5*: Monday, June 12 at Golden State, 9 p.m. ET, ABC (if needed)

Game 6*: Thursday, June 15 at Cleveland, 9 p.m. ET, ABC (if needed)

Game 7*: Sunday, June 18 at Golden State, 8 p.m. ET, ABC (if needed)

