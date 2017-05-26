Body Found: Police, BCI at North Ridgeville home

North Ridgeville police and other authorities are at a home on Jaycox Road, just north of Liberty Elementary.

Official say the body of man has been found and they believe it is a person who had been missing for several months.

Witnesses tell us there has been an active scene most of Friday afternoon.

The name of the victim has not been released.

The BCI Crime Scene Unit is assisting North Ridgeville in processing a crime scene.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.