Female inmate arrested after escaping with van from Cleveland House of Correction

Police say an inmate escaped Friday from the City of Cleveland House of Correction before she was arrested without incident by officers in Highland Hills.

It happened around 11 a.m.

Corrections officers were returning inmates from court Friday morning when they failed to secure a door to a port near a booking area, police said.

According to authorities, the female inmate ran out, tried to climb a fence, and then entered a running prisoner van and drove through a fence and away from the property. The facility is located at 4041 Northfield Road.

The prisoner van contained the corrections officers’ weapons.

The female was later taken into custody without incident by Highland Hills police officers.

The woman, Crystal Bullins, 37, was originally in court for a contempt or court warrant and petty theft, police said.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing. No injuries were reported.

