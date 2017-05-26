Two years of the Consent Decree

It’s been two years since the city of Cleveland made an agreement with the Department of Justice to enact major reforms to the police department.

Cleveland 19 took a look at some of the highlights along the two-year process, and also at some of the things that need work.

One highlight specifically mentioned in an independent monitor's biennial report, was how Cleveland police officers, under Chief Calvin Williams, handled security during the Republican National Convention.

Another highlight pointed out in the report was the city’s development of clear use of force policies for Cleveland officers.

Consent Decree effects and reactions in Cleveland

Earlier this week, the city of Cleveland submitted a curriculum on how to train officers on how to handle people dealing with a behavioral crisis, like a mental health or drug issue.

One of the major things that needs work, according to court documents and a report, is the backlog of uncompleted investigations for the Office of Professional Standards. As of the end of April, there was a backlog of at least 383 complaints civilians had filed against police employees.

Those court documents state that, "…gross inattention to [the Office of Professional Standards] has resulted in ineffective oversight of Cleveland residents and officers alike."

Documents have frequently cited the backlog as an ongoing problem.

According to information from the city of Cleveland, the city has spent more than $3.2 million through the end of 2016, and the city anticipates spending about $36 million over the course of the consent decree.

