Police searching for 12-year-old on Cleveland's west side

A mother says her 12-year-old girl is missing from the family's home on Cleveland's west side.

The family lives on the 1400 block of W. 110th, south of Detroit Road.

The mother says the girl went missing some time between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. Friday.

The girl, Deanna Kincaid, was last seen riding her purple bike in the front yard. She is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. She was last seen wearing a gray shirt with pink and black tennis shoes.

Stay with Cleveland 19 for updates.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.