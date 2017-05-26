Soldier surprises elementary school class before Memorial Day weekend

As Memorial Day approaches, one second-grade class in Wadsworth has been learning about the sacrifice of service.

That lesson came with a special surprise for Gabby Gahash.

Gabby’s cousin, Sam Parsons, has been serving as a Specialist in the 101st Airborne Division for nine months in Afghanistan. Parsons is home for a short post-deployment before he leaves again next week. He surprised Gabby and her class at Sharon Elementary in Wadsworth.

“I was happy,” said Gabby, after hugging her cousin.

For the past few months Gabby and her classmates have been in close contact with Parsons, who is a part of the 101st Airborne Division.

It was a way for the students to show support for the troops, but Parsons wanted also to say thanks to them. He told them their letters were bright spots on difficult days.

“It was phenomenal I couldn’t ask for better. It felt really, really good. Some points I didn’t even think I was gone because of all the love and support I was getting. Just from you guys just the letters you know, I’d read them every so often go back to them when I had a low point,” said Parsons.

