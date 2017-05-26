Pair of peregrine falcons raising five chicks at Terminal Tower

Peregrine falcons have called Cleveland’s Terminal Tower home for 28 years. This year is no exception.

A couple of birds are currently raising a brood of five chicks, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

The five eggs were laid in April and hatched May 22.

The mother first showed up at the Lakeshore Power Plant in 2013, arriving at Terminal Tower in the spring of 2016.

In 2012, the father showed up at Northpointe Tower apartments in Euclid, but was not able to hold on to his territory. He finally arrived at Terminal Tower in June 2015.

The pair successfully raised and fledged two young falcons in 2016.

Due to aftereffects of DDT, peregrine falcons were placed on the federal endangered species list in 1970. The peregrine falcon is currently delisted at both the federal and state levels, but populations continue to be monitored.

Learn more about Ohio’s peregrine falcons at wildohio.gov

