8 charged after shots fired at Akron park; basketball courts remain closed

A thorough investigation has been done on a fight that took place at Akron basketball courts earlier this month. The courts remained closed.

On Friday, eight people were charged because of their participation in the May 16 Davenport Park incident, according to authorities.

The incident began as a fight between girls at the courts and escalated to shots being fired into the air, police said. Families were at the park for baseball games when this happened.

The park is located on Mogadore Road in Akron.

The following were summonsed to court:

Ja'Nayah D. Keyes, 19, charged with inducing panic, disorderly conduct by violent and turbulent behavior

Andre A. Brown Jr., 18, charged with inducing panic, disorderly conduct by violent and turbulent behavior

Chantea M. Johnson, 17, charged with inducing panic, disorderly conduct by violent and turbulent behavior

Karly A. Clark, 14, charged with inducing panic, disorderly conduct by violent and turbulent behavior

Tramaysia I. Lucas, 17, charged with inducing panic, disorderly conduct by violent and turbulent behavior

Takalyn Hudson, 17, charged with inducing panic, disorderly conduct by violent and turbulent behavior

Warrants have been issued for Billy Lee Bronner, 22, and Kirk Louis, 18.

Louis was charged with inducing panic and disorderly conduct by violent and turbulent behavior.

Bronner was charged with inducing panic and discharging a firearm.

At the time, this is what Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan said about the incident:

I have heard the concerns of the Ellet community and am aware of the unsettling events at Davenport Park last night. I have temporarily shut down the basketball courts to alleviate community concerns while we gather additional feedback from residents. The future of the basketball courts at Davenport Park will be a community-driven decision. City parks are community assets that are designed to be enjoyed, accessible, and, above all, safe.

