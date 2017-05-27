Memorial service for 5 kids, 2 adults killed in Akron house fire

A community memorial service is being held today for the seven people killed in last week's fatal house fire on Fultz Road in Akron.

Calling hours will be from 11 am until noon, when the service will start. It's being held at the Word Church in Akron, 1700 Brittain Road. Pastor R.A. Vernon is presiding.

The fire started in the early morning hours of May 15th. Dennis Huggins 35, and Angela Boggs, 38 died in the fire along with their five children; Jared Boggs, and Daisia, Kyle, Alivia and Cameron Huggins.

The fire was ruled arson. A neighbor, Stanley Ford, was arrested and charged with setting the fire. He remains in jail on $7 million bond.

