Several wallets stolen from shoppers in Rocky River

Police in Rocky River are telling shoppers to keep a close eye on their purses and bags, after three wallets were stolen from unattended handbags in a week's time.

On May 16, around 1:40 pm, police got a call from a woman who said her wallet was stolen from her purse while she was shopping at the Whole Foods store on Detroit Road.

Surveillance video shows a woman in a striped dress taking the victim's wallet out of her purse in a cart and leaving the store. The suspect later attempted to use the cards at the Target in Fairview Park but the transactions were declined.

Then around 3 pm, police got a similar call from a victim at Giant Eagle on Center Ridge Road. The victim there told police that someone stole her wallet and phone from her purse while she was loading her groceries in her car.

When police reviewed the surveillance video, they saw the same woman in the striped dress from the Whole Foods theft, along with a woman in a tan hat and a blonde woman who have all been identified as suspects in this case.

The stolen cards were used at Target in North Olmsted and the suspects racked up $2,554 in charges.

A third wallet was stolen from a victim at Panera Bread, but a report or surveillance photos have not yet been provided by police.

Police say the best way to keep your possessions in your possession is to keep an eye on your purse or handbag at all times. Don't leave it unattended in a shopping cart. Lock your car and house doors to deter criminals, and always report any suspicious behavior to police.

Anyone with information on these suspects should call Rocky River Police at (440) 331-1234.

