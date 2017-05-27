Violent night on Cleveland's east side with 4 shootings reported overnight

Cleveland Police had a busy overnight working in the east side, with at least four separate shootings reported.

According to police:

Just before 1 a.m., officers responded to St. Vincent Charity Hospital for a male victim that was taken to the hospital after being shot in the leg.

At 2:19 a.m., a shooting was reported near the intersection of East 185th Street and St. Clair Avenue. A 25-year-old male was found with a gunshot wound to the stomach. He was initially taken to Euclid Hospital, but was then taken by helicopter to another hospital for treatment.

Officers responded to the intersection of East 125th Street and Kinsman Road for a shooting at 4:29 a.m. Police say a 43-year-old was shot in the elbow and taken to an area hospital.

Police say a 26-year-old male was taken to a hospital after being shot in the thigh in the 2900 block of East 116th Street.

Police have not released any additional details on the incident. No word if any arrests were made.

