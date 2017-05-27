Statue unveiled in Heritage Park honoring Frank Robinson

The Cleveland Indians unveiled a statue honoring a baseball pioneer on Saturday prior to the afternoon game against the Kansas City Royals.

The ceremony was dedicated to Frank Robinson, who was the first African-American manager in MLB's history. He served as a player for the Cleveland Indians in 1974, a player-manager in 1975 and 1976, and a manager for the Indians in 1977. He also played for the Reds, Orioles, Dodgers, and Angels, and coached the San Francisco Giants, Baltimore Orioles, Montreal Expos, and the Washington Nationals.

Frank is in the house. pic.twitter.com/CT3Ee1qZJD — #VoteTribe 5x a day (@Indians) May 27, 2017

Hall of Famer and former all-time home run record holder Hank Aaron was in attendance for Saturday's ceremony. Jackie Robinson's daughter, Sharon Robinson, was also on hand.

As is Hank Aaron! pic.twitter.com/p4kAxSbibs — #VoteTribe 5x a day (@Indians) May 27, 2017

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.