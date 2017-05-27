Corey Kluber could not contain his excitement at the Cavs game

In an Instagram photo posted by Cleveland Browns player Joe Haden while at a Cleveland Cavaliers basketball game, Corey Kluber was spotted in the background. His reactions really stood out compared to those around him.

A post shared by joehaden23 (@joehaden23) on May 26, 2017 at 1:08pm PDT

The photo apparently shows an excited crowd during an NBA Playoffs game between the Cavs and the Boston Celtics. Haden seems overjoyed, as well as the rest of the fans in the crowd, with the exception of Kluber. He is standing in the corner of the photo, hands in pocket, completely stone-faced.

Kluber has been mocked in the past for showing no emotions on his face, no matter the situation.

