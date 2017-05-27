Odds have Cavs as underdogs, Coach Lue 'not worrying about what it says in Vegas'

Odds are against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2017 NBA Finals, according to Vegas bets, but that didn't phase the Cavs last year and Coach Lue isn't concerned about it this year.

A Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook has Golden State as the favorite to win the rubber match against the Cavs. According to ESPN, a $100 bet on Saturday for the Warriors to win would bring in only $38.46. A $100 bet on the Cavs would win $220. This is the sixth time LeBron James will enter the NBA Finals as an underdog in eight appearances.

During Saturday's team practice, Coach Lue said the team is not "worrying about what it says in Vegas or what people say about underdogs."

"We're not using that as motivation," Lue said. "We're in the NBA Finals, that's enough motivation alone."

For comparison, the Cavs were the underdogs in the 2016 NBA Finals, but we all know how that ended.

