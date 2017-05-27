Firefighters rescue 2 men from boat in Lake Erie

Rescue crews from the Eastlake Fire Department pulled two men out of Lake Erie that were in a small boat Saturday afternoon.

According to the Eastlake Fire Department, the incident was reported around 1:30 p.m. in the lake off Waverly Road.

Dive teams were called in to help rescue the men from the water. They were both suffering from hypothermia.

One of the men is reportedly in serious condition.

The fire department is still investigating the incident.

The Coast Guard recently reminded boaters to prepare for cold water despite warmer air temperatures.

Here are several cold water safety tips from the Coast Guard:

Always wear a life jacket, and be sure there is one for each passenger on board. Wearing a life jacket can prevent a person from becoming completely submerged if falling into the cold water.

Dress appropriately for the water temperatures and not the air temperatures when going out onto the water.

Whether powerboat, sail or paddlecraft, make your on-water activities social. Share where you're going and when you'll be back with family and friends; file a floatplan.

Use the buddy system and never go out on the water alone.

Wear reflective clothing to make it easier for searchers to spot you if you fall overboard.

Carry and register a Personal Locator Beacon in addition to a VHF-FM marine radio to immediately alert the Coast Guard and local response agencies of potential distress.

