Reactions at the Rock Hall to the passing of Southern rock legend Gregg Allman

Gregg Allman, a founding member of the Allman Brothers Band and a Southern rock legend, has died. He was 69-years-old, according to his website.

According to a statement on the website:

"Gregg struggled with many health issues over the past several years. During that time, Gregg considered being on the road playing music with his brothers and solo band for his beloved fans essential medicine for his soul. Playing music lifted him up and kept him going during the toughest of times."

The Allman Brothers Band was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1995. The band is featured in an exhibit at the museum. Greg Harris, the Rock Hall's CEO tweeted his sentiments:

Thanku @GreggAllman for touching our soul with music & @allmanbrothers leading us to the blues truck windows down #liveatthefilmore up loud! — Greg Harris (@rockhallceo) May 27, 2017

Sam Mann, a musician visiting the Rock Hall after Allman's death, said, "It's just said. It seems more and more the legends keep passing. Southern rock was a big influence."

"Nothing beats Ramblin' Man with the windows down in the summertime," Mann said.

