Child struck by hit-and-run dirt bike driver

Police are looking for the driver of a dirt bike that struck an 8-year-old boy, then fled the scene Saturday night.

According to police, the boy was struck near Kerruish Park in the 17200 block of Tarkington Road at approximately 6:45 p.m. The dirt bike operator then took off.

The boy was taken to an area hospital. Cleveland police say he may have a broken femur after the accident.

The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 16 to 17-years-old.

Police are still investigating the incident.

If anybody has additional information, please contact the Cleveland Police Department.

