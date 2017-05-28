Man shot in downtown Cleveland early Sunday

Cleveland Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning in downtown Cleveland.

The call came in around 4 am. Police arrived to the 1200 block of West 9th Street where a man had been shot.

The 24-year-old victim was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center with a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

His name and condition are unknown. Police did not release any information on the suspect.

