WATCH: LeBron James, Cavs pull up at Future concert, before getting back to work

The Eastern Conference Champions took some time out to enjoy their accomplishments and relax on Saturday before getting back to work Sunday.

Rap star Future's "Nobody Safe Tour," featuring Migos, stopped in Cuyahoga Falls at Blossom Music Center last night and members of the Cavs came out to take in the show.

Along with LeBron James, Tristan Thompson, Darren Williams, J.R. Swish and more were front row and partied with the rest of concertgoers.

The party was short-lived though, for the reigning NBA champions. The team was back at practice first thing Sunday morning.

James, the newly-crowned all-time leading scorer in NBA playoffs history, and the Cavs are looking to repeat. Game 1 tips off Thursday at 9 p.m. at Oracle Arena in Oakland.

