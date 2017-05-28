Hot outside, still not warm enough in Lake Erie to go swimming

It felt like summer on Sunday - did it make you want to take a dip? Before you go jumping into the lake, you may want to hear this warning. It's still a little too cold to go swimming at one of our beaches here in Northeast Ohio.

Consider this: just yesterday, Eastlake Firefighters tried to rescue two men who had been on a small boat that capsized.

We know that one of the men didn't survive. One of the men had hypothermia. The official cause of death for the man who died is not available yet.

Would that victim have survived if the water was warmer? We don't know.

We do know that the water temperature along the shores of lake Erie is in the mid to high 50 degree range. At that temperature, your body will get quite a shock if you jump in, according to experts.

Yet - just last week - when water temperatures were even colder at 53 degrees deep in the lake, slightly warmer near the shore - but not that much warmer - we found many swimming at Edgewater Park.

Cleveland 19's own Beth McLeod says it's just too cold to swim in Lake Erie.

"Lake temperatures are in the upper 50's. So, with that said, it only takes like an hour, an hour and a half for hypothermia to set in, and I know that it was beautiful out, so people want to run to the water, but run and look at the water - unless you are experienced and have the proper flotation - you shouldn't get in the water," said McLeod.

Sunshine and higher temperatures outside can be deceiving.

"I just don't think people should be in the water right now. The water is still so cold. Maybe walk along the edge, but once you put your feet in, I mean our body temperature vs. the 50 degree water. You are going to notice it instantly!" added McLeod.

Today, Edgewater Park already had its share of swimsuit clad beach goers looking for a spot in the sand at 10 a.m.

Paul Grabowski of Parma, and his young daughter Mallori were there and said they planned to go for a dip - but probably a quick dip.

"Once you get used to it, it's very nice," said Grabowski.

His daughter Mallori added though, "I don't want to go in the water. It's cold in there. I just want to put my feet in there."

