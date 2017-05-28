Kent standoff ends peacefully

Kent police safely resolved a standoff with a suspect Sunday afternoon on Franklin Ave in Kent.

Around 1:45 p.m. officers were trying to serve a felony warrant on India R. Scott, 28, who was wanted by Portage County Sheriff’s Office for failing to appear on a felony charge of dangerous drugs.

When police arrived, Scott ran into the duplex and refused to come outside. Officers evacuated several other people from the home, who told them Scott was upstairs with a gun.

Kent PD secured the scene and notified Metro SWAT. Scott eventually surrendered to police. A search of the home resulted in a fully loaded firearm where Scott had been barricaded.

There were no injuries, and the investigation is still ongoing.

Scott is currently being held without bond.

