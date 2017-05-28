WATCH: Odds don't matter to LeBron; 'I only play blackjack in Vegas anyway'

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File). FILE - In this June 2, 2016, file photo, Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) dribbles against Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry during the first half of Game 1 of basketball's NBA Finals in Oakland.

LeBron James says the challenge of facing the Golden State Warriors in the Finals is "up there" with any of his career.

Appearing in his seventh straight Finals, James knows the Cleveland Cavaliers are underdogs as they prepare to the play the Western Conference champions for the third straight year.

Reminded that Las Vegas oddsmakers had made him an underdog in six of his eight Finals, James said, "I only play blackjack in Vegas anyway, so it doesn't matter."

Just like the Cavs are a better team, this version of the Warriors is even scarier than previous ones as Kevin Durant is now playing with Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.

James was in a similar situation in Miami when he went up against San Antonio and a roster of future Hall of Famers.

The three-time champion said playing Golden State is "going to be very challenging not only on me mentally, but on our ball club and on our franchise."

And James doesn't believe for one minute that because Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr isn't on the bench that his influence isn't being felt.

"Steve's there, he's just not on the bench, Steve's there and Mike Brown's has enough talent and enough experience to keep it going," James added.

James, in his 13th season, now owns one of the most prestigious NBA records. Thursday night he broke Michael Jordan’s NBA playoff scoring record to become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer in postseason history. He said he feels really good about everything he has done and is doing. James also shared another stat/record that many may not talk about, but he's very proud of.

"It's going to be great for my legacy once I'm done playing the game. I think it's great to be talked about to see what I was able to accomplish as an individual," said James. "I've been fortunate to have been able to take two franchises to four finals apiece. No one has ever done that either."

