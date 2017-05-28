ESPN coming to Hofbrauhaus for NBA finals

Another Cavs Championship race for the golden trophy is great news for local businesses!

Hofbrauhaus announced that it will host ESPN as the network films three shows during the NBA finals in Cleveland.

Raymond Campbell is the Marketing Manager for Hofbrauhaus.

“Whenever your business is selected to represent Cleveland on a national level that’s pretty exciting stuff,” said Campbell.

Hofbrahaus is hosting the network that plans to start filming on Tuesday June 6 and finish on June 9th after game 4. If the series goes beyond Game 4, ESPN will return.

First Take will air live from Hofbrauhaus Cleveland from Tuesday, June 6 – Friday, June 9, from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET, and The Jump from 3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Filming for First Take at the NBA Finals will be Tuesday, June 6 and Wednesday June 7 from 7:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Seating for the shows will begin approximately 1.5 hours before the start of the programs.

Campbell said that seating is limited and that guests are advised to make a reservation.

"You absolutely want to have a reservation because the other factor is that we’re shrinking the size of the beer hall, and so we really need to reservations done otherwise we can’t guarantee anything," said Campbell.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.