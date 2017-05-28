Two children killed in Summit County accident

Two children are confirmed dead after they were struck by a vehicle Sunday afternoon in Coventry Township, Summit County.

The Summit County medical examiner's office confirmed the deaths late Sunday night. One of the girls passed away at Akron General Hospital.

The names and ages of the victims have not yet been released.

Reports indicate the girls were walking with two boys on South Main Street when they were struck.

At least one of the boys was seriously injured.

The Summit County sheriff's office is expected to release a statement with more information.

