Heavy rain leads to flood threats overnight

A downpour of rain late Sunday night and into Monday morning left many residents throughout northeast Ohio concerned about the possibility of flooding.

Click here to view the interactive radar.

As of 5:15 a.m., flood warnings were in effect for Astabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, and Lorain counties.

Residents in Geauga County may have suffered the most from the rain. Police and fire departments in Russell, Thompson, and Montville took numerous calls for homes flooding and high-standing water across roadways and front yards.

CHFD Addr: 13580 Mayfield Rd; Claridon Twp Type: Flooding - Water flowing across the roadway. — Geauga Co. Sheriff (@GeaugaSheriff) May 28, 2017

Flooding even shut down a portion of the RTA's Green Line Sunday night.

Due to flooding, 67R buses replace Green Line trains between Shaker Square & Green Rd until further notice. — Greater Cleve RTA (@GCRTA) May 28, 2017

The high water affecting RTA has since receded and service returned to normal.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.