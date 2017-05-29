Heavy rain leads to flood threats overnight - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Heavy rain leads to flood threats overnight

A downpour of rain late Sunday night and into Monday morning left many residents throughout northeast Ohio concerned about the possibility of flooding.

As of 5:15 a.m., flood warnings were in effect for Astabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, and Lorain counties.

Residents in Geauga County may have suffered the most from the rain. Police and fire departments in Russell, Thompson, and Montville took numerous calls for homes flooding and high-standing water across roadways and front yards.

Flooding even shut down a portion of the RTA's Green Line Sunday night.

The high water affecting RTA has since receded and service returned to normal.

