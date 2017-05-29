Two people killed, police looking for vehicle involved in a deadly hit-skip crash

Cleveland police are looking for a vehicle involved in a deadly overnight hit-and-run crash on Cleveland's east side.

Officials say the incident occurred near East 93rd Street and Benham Avenue overnight in Cleveland.

Police say a male and a female were fatally struck as they were crossing East 93rd Street around 1 a.m. Monday.

The driver was traveling at a high rate of speed and did not stop after hitting the two pedestrians, according to officials. Police are looking for a dark colored Chevy SUV with heavy front end damage.

Police have not release any additional details at this time.

